AFC Notes: Xavien Howard, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts allowed 360 passing yards to the Rams in their Week 4 loss. Indianapolis DC Lou Anarumo refused to put all the blame on CB Xavien Howard after he was beaten multiple times, and feels the collective effort could’ve been better.

“The combination of all of it,” Anarumo said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “You’re playing against an elite passing game with two elite receivers and a quarterback, and at some point, rust or no rust, we’ve got to make sure we’re out there and guarding the guys we’re tasked to guard. We’ve all got to do a better job. Not just X, but me.”

On the season, Howard has allowed 16 receptions on 20 targets, including seven catches on 10 targets for 112 yards in their recent loss to Los Angeles. Anarumo reiterated that they will evaluate everyone on their defense.

“We’ll evaluate everybody, every game,” Anarumo said. “X is a player on the team, so he’s certainly going to get evaluated. … Not only X, but everybody will always be evaluated each week, based on performance. We’ll always take a look at all those things and move forward accordingly.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen thinks they could help Howard by putting him in better positions. Ultimately though, it’s all moot after Howard elected to retire in the aftermath of the loss.

“He’s been a really good player in this league for a long time,” Steichen said. “We’ve got to do a better job looking at different things and helping him in certain situations. He is a talented player, but we’ve got to improve in some areas, for sure.”

When taking a look at potential trade options at quarterback ahead of the deadline, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that an intriguing option could be Colts QB Anthony Richardson after he was benched for Daniel Jones.

Texans

Texans G Juice Scruggs ended up playing the majority of the snaps at left guard in Week 4 even though Laken Tomlinson got the start. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans has liked what Scruggs has done in his reps and thinks they can do a better overall job up front.

“Juice has done a nice job with the reps that he’s taken,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “We can all get better up front. Collectively, we still have improvements to make. It’s when we’re on blocks, you’re staying attached, finishing blocks better. We can all improve in that area and get better. I thought Juice did a good job.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan is hoping to get RB Tyjae Spears involved as quickly as possible and envisions him as a change-of-pace back to RB Tony Pollard. (Jim Wyatt)