AFC Notes: Xavien Howard, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Veteran CB Xavien Howard enters his first season with the Colts after missing all of last season following his eight years with the Dolphins. Howard said he had opportunities to sign with teams in 2024, but didn’t think anything was the “right situation.”

“I did have opportunities, I just feel like it wasn’t the right situation for me,” Howard said, via Amanda Foster of the team’s site. “So I gave it a shot, I’m like ok, I just can wait (until) next year and hopefully something will happen, and something ended up happening.”

Howard mentioned that he already has a “great relationship” with new DC Lou Anarumo from their time together in Miami when he was their defensive backs coach and interim defensive coordinator.

“Me and coach Lou got a great relationship, my first two years in the league he worked with me at the Miami Dolphins, so I’ve been in contact with him, and when I got the call I was ready to come,” Howard said. “I’m familiar with him, he’s familiar with me, he know my game and I can expect what he’s gonna call. So I was just excited for the opportunity, just ready to come play.”

Colts DBs coach Jerome Henderson said they are working on getting Howard up to speed and admitted he has some rust to knock off.

“The good thing with him is he’s played a lot of football,” Henderson said. “He’s just gotta learn our language. He’s probably played the same coverages, same defenses in the past. It’s just, we may call it this, he called it ghat, so we just gotta get on the same page with him as to what we call things in our language. And he’s doing extra to get himself ready to go. We’re all working hard to get him ready. Obviously there’s some rust. He would echo that. But we’re gonna knock that off daily and clean him up.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud explained how OC Nick Caley differs from Rams HC Sean McVay and said that Caley is more vocal and charged up on the field.

“They talk the same,” Stroud joked of Caley and McVay, via The Ringer. “They have the same tone of voice, which is kind of funny. Cales is a little turned up. Well, not a little. He’s turned up to the max. And I’m more of a chill guy, at least on the field. … It’s yin and yang.”

Caley and Stroud are excited to work with each other, even though they have polar opposite demeanors.

“I’m excited to work with him,” Stroud said of his first-year play caller following a preseason win against the Panthers. “He’s a great guy, loves football, knows football, knows why we’re calling things, how to call them, when to call them. He’s been great, and I’m very grateful to have him as an OC.”

Titans

Titans C Lloyd Cushenberry is recovering from a torn Achilles and was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Tennessee OC Nick Holz said they are being cautious with Cushenberry: “We’ll see where Lloyd Cushenberry is at (for Week One), and we’re trying to be smart with him. Expect him to have some ups and downs as he works his way back from a serious injury.” (Jim Wyatt)

Joey Slye is going into the season as the Titans' starting kicker. Tennessee ST coordinator John Fassel said Slye has been their "most consistent" special teams player: "Joey Slye has been great, probably our most consistent specialists." (Wyatt)

Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed is also returning from the PUP list after dealing with a knee injury. Tennessee DC Dennard Wilson said they are taking things one day at a time with Sneed: "L'Jarius Sneed has been champing at the bit to get to this point, to get back to practice. He'll do a little bit today. We'll progress him as we go, one day at at a time." (Wyatt)

Sneed said he's confident about playing in Week 1 against the Broncos, via Terry McCormick.

Titans ILB Cedric Gray is entering the second year of his rookie contract. Wilson said the linebacker has been impressive in their offseason program: “Cedric Gray is playing with confidence. He seeks contact, is getting comfortable. And he’s been making plays.” (Wyatt)

Wilson added that Gray and James Williams are competing for the inside linebacker spot opposite Cody Barton: "We haven't decided on which direction we're going at inside linebacker next to Cody Barton. There's still a competition between Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr." (Wyatt)

Titans OC Nick Holz has noticed WR Calvin Ridley taking more of a leadership role this offseason: "He's got more comfort being here for his second year with the same coaches and a similar offense. He's taking a leadership role in the receiver room and in the passing game." (Turron Davenport)

Holz elaborated on Ridley helping out their younger receivers: "He has been good with all the other receivers. Every time you talk to with one of these receivers, all the talk about is Calvin's work ethic, how he's taught them this and done that."