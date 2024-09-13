AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Titans

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has been impressed by QB Bo Nix and thinks he’s handling himself well as he embarks on his rookie season.

“I think that Bo is a student of the game,” Sutton said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m sure that he has his things that he took from the game that he wants back and things that he thought he did well that he wants to continue to progress on. I think he did a lot of things really well. I told him after the game that he composed himself and handled the flow of the game well. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but in terms of the way he came in and handled his very first game in a hostile environment, there’s a lot of hope and promise moving forward.”

Sutton said it is important to quickly move on from their Week 1 loss to the Seahawks and turn their focus to the next game.

“Yes it’s frustrating to lose, but the same way people say you have 24 hours to celebrate a win, you have 24 hours to get over a loss,” Sutton said. “You have to go in and watch the film, learn from your mistakes and put it to bed. Then go into the next week and get ready to go because [if] you sit there and dwell on it, then some things that may have beaten you the week prior are going to come back and rear their heads in the next week. That’s what you don’t want. Especially with a young team and a lot of young guys, you don’t want them to get discouraged on themselves and think that the world is crashing because they may have had one mistake, or they didn’t have the game they wanted to have. Let them know that there are more opportunities ahead of us, and we need all of us to be 100 percent mentally, physically, and emotionally so that we can go out there and be successful week-in and week-out.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks rookie WR Xavier Worthy will continue to provide a spark to their offense and is building confidence.

“I think it’s just going to be a spark,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “It shows what he can do. Obviously, it showed his speed. It showed how he’s able to run routes and find open spaces. It just kind of gives him that confidence. I think he already had it anyways, but to show that he can do it on Sundays or whatever day of the week that we’re playing. It’s just kind of a start for him. We want him to keep building. We want to get him more and more involved in the offense, but a great start.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said QB Will Levis has “handled himself well” following Week 1’s loss to the Bears and has been encouraged by the quarterback’s accountability and mental toughness, per Jim Wyatt.