AFC Notes: Zac Taylor, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals TE coach James Casey had high praise of TE Mike Gesicki, describing that his “tall skinny” body type allows him to have a lot of range on the field.

“You don’t see a lot of guys with this body type playing tight end in the NFL,” Casey said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “He’s unique because of the way he’s built. He’s long. His stride is so long. He has such a long reach … Rangy … He’s just hard to cover. He’s hard to stay with for any safety or linebacker. He doesn’t run traditional textbook NFL routes.”

Casey thinks Gesicki provides difficult matchups when against certain defensive packages.

“That’s great for us as tight ends,” Casey said. “If we’re with Ja’Marr and it’s two-by-two and a two-high look, now the tight end is matched up on the linebacker and that linebacker has a lot of grass to cover because the corner is outside and the backer has a long way to the flat. That’s a lot of area.”

Casey mentioned how Gesicki has done well to quickly build trust with Joe Burrow in his first season on the team.

“Trust,” Casey said. “To come in here in less than a year and build that kind of trust with the quarterback is outstanding … Energy. Always brings a lot of energy out there.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says he isn’t “lobbying” the front office to keep WR Tee Higgins : “We are lockstep in how we communicate. We got a lot of great players and Tee is one of them. I’m hopeful we will be able to keep him.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

says he isn’t “lobbying” the front office to keep WR : “We are lockstep in how we communicate. We got a lot of great players and Tee is one of them. I’m hopeful we will be able to keep him.” (Paul Dehner Jr.) Taylor on why change was needed on his staff: “Just as I evaluate everything within the organization I just felt like we needed to make a change there. It’s as simple as that. We’ll start that process immediately evaluating where we need to go and who we want to bring in to take us to the next level.” (Kelsey Conway)

Bengals CB Josh Newton was fined $4,885 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) in Week 17.

Ravens

Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy started his career as a jack-of-all-trades type of linebacker with the Patriots, lining up in multiple different positions during his time in New England. Van Noy thinks his usage caused him to be devalued prior to signing with the Ravens as a free agent.

“They say, ‘the more you can do,’ and they have you do everything,” Van Noy said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “But then they use it against you and devalue you that way. You know, ‘He’s not that good at everything.’”

It was Van Noy’s dream to sign a lucrative contract in the NFL but bounced around to the Dolphins and Chargers before arriving in Baltimore.

“It was that dream you have of a young kid of not just making the NFL but getting that huge contract that you know is going to change your family for generations,” Van Noy said.

John Harbaugh thinks Van Noy has thrived with the Ravens because of his love for the game.

“He could thrive here because he loves football,” Harbaugh said. “And if you love ball, we love you here. That’s how we are.

Van Noy got a half-sack Saturday against the Browns to get to 12 for this season and trigger a $250,000 incentive.

Ravens DL Nnamdi Madubuike was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 17.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said DL Cameron Heyward remains sick, G Mason McCormick has a broken hand and will be fitted for a brace, and CB Donte Jackson is feeling better. Both McCormick and Jackson may begin the week listed as questionable. (Ray Fittipaldo)