AFC Notes: Zach Allen, Rashee Rice, Geno Smith, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Pro Football Talk reports the details on the four-year, $102 million extension that the Broncos signed with DL Zach Allen :

: The contract includes an upfront signing bonus of $24 million and a 2025 base salary of $2.49 million, both fully guaranteed, along with $510,000 in fully guaranteed per-game roster bonuses that must be earned.

In 2026, the player will earn a fully guaranteed base salary of $16.485 million and $765,000 in fully guaranteed per-game roster bonuses that also must be earned.

The 2027 base salary is $22.235 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, with $15.75 million becoming fully guaranteed in March 2026 and the remaining $6.485 million becoming fully guaranteed in March 2027; the $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses that year are similarly guaranteed for injury at signing and become fully guaranteed in March 2027.

The 2028 base salary is $21.735 million, with $2.25 million guaranteed for injury at signing and converting to full guarantees in March 2027, and includes $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

In 2029, the base salary is $24.480 million, accompanied by $1.02 million in per-game roster bonuses. The contract includes $44.25 million fully guaranteed at signing, a practical guarantee of $60 million, and $69.5 million becoming fully guaranteed by March of the third year.

Pro Football Talk reports the contract details of Broncos WR Courtland Sutton , who was due to make $14 million in 2025, and signed a four-year, $92 million extension averaging $23 million in new money per year, which includes an $18.5 million signing bonus.

, who was due to make $14 million in 2025, and signed a four-year, $92 million extension averaging $23 million in new money per year, which includes an $18.5 million signing bonus. The deal also has a fully guaranteed $4 million base salary in 2025; a fully guaranteed $12 million option bonus and $4.735 million base salary in 2026, along with a fully guaranteed but earned $765,000 per-game roster bonus that year; a $19.235 million base salary in 2027 with $1 million guaranteed for injury that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year, plus a $765,000 per-game roster bonus.

Moving deeper into the contract, it contains a $20.735 million base salary and $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2028; and a $23.375 million base salary with $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2029 — with $40 million fully guaranteed at signing and an additional $1 million in injury guarantees that vests in 2027.

Chargers

Zion Johnson has been lining up at left guard in the Chargers’ training camp after previously appearing at center. Jim Harbaugh said Johnson is proving to have a “high ceiling.”

“The versatility that’s been created has been really good,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “I think that definitely, at every step of this process, Zion has shown real upside, a high ceiling, to have the ability to play center as well as be a starting guard.”

Los Angeles signed veteran WR Keenan Allen on Tuesday. When asked about his visit last week, Harbaugh said Allen had an “impressive workout.”

“Did a lot of Keenan things,” Harbaugh said. “It was an impressive workout.”

Justin Herbert was asked about potentially playing alongside Allen before his addition was reported, responding: “Keenan’s a special player. He’s definitely a guy that we’ve got a ton of respect for. We know how special he is. Personally, we’ve been able to throw him the ball a bunch.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is facing suspension for his felony convictions stemming from a race that caused a multi-car crash. Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about Rice and said that he is doing a nice job both on and off the field.

“He’s done a nice job off the field, he’s doing a nice job on the field,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “You learn from your mistakes, that’s the important part. So all of that. On the field, he’s just been full speed ahead—no pun intended.”

Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor says he had a scope on his left knee in March and then went to Panama for a stem cell treatment. He noted that during Week 5, he sustained a hit to the knee, which required it to be drained weekly. (Matt Derrick)

Raiders

Raiders QB Geno Smith is happy to know that there are people out there who doubt what the team can do this season, noting that it gives them a better opportunity to shock opponents who don’t see them as a threat.

“I’m always the guy that I believe the game gets settled between the white lines on game day,” Smith said on NFL Network. “But from my vantage point, we’ve got a really, really good team. I don’t know if we’ll shock anyone inside of this building, but maybe shock some outsiders. But it’s good, like let them sleep. I don’t want them to see us coming. We’re just working in the shadows right now, getting our game right, and when it’s time to go in those bright lights, I think we’ll be ready.”