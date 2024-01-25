AFC Notes: Zack Moss, Brian Callahan, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Zack Moss, who is an impending free agent, feels a sense of nervousness and excitement going into the offseason given he’s unsure of where he’ll end up.

“It’s all of those feelings: excitement, nervousness, just because you don’t know where you’re going to be and you have to wait and figure it out,” Moss said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “If I do come back here, it would be great.”

Moss was grateful to get substantial playing time in 2023 and feels like he was having fun with the game again.

“You remember how fun it is,” Moss said. “Sometimes in this league, you understand that a lot of it is business. But when you get an opportunity like I got an opportunity to play a lot and be starting and that type of stuff, it takes you back to having fun and cutting it loose and not worrying about the business side and you just play ball.”

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor thinks Moss proved he’s a “top back” in the league.

“I think he’s shown that he’s a top back,” Taylor said. “In the Baltimore game, he played (almost) every snap. I don’t know how many running backs are playing every single snap. So I think he showed his toughness and he showed his playmaking ability.”

Joel A. Erickson reports the Colts did not renew the contracts of DL coach Nate Ollie and assistant DB coach Mike Mitchell.

Aaron Wilson reports the Jaguars interviewed former Saints secondary coach Kris Richard for a position on their coaching staff.

for a position on their coaching staff. Former Dolphins assistant Kolby Smith interviewed for the Jaguars RB coach job. (Cameron Wolfe)

interviewed for the Jaguars RB coach job. (Cameron Wolfe) The Jaguars are hiring Matt House as the team’s linebackers coach. (Tom Pelissero)

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning said he really enjoyed his time with Titans HC Brian Callahan when they overlapped in Denver. Manning said Callahan was “extremely helpful” and said he was a “great hire” for Tennessee.

“I’m very happy for Brian,” Manning said, via Titans Wire. “Brian was extremely helpful to me during my four years playing for the Broncos when he and I were together. Extremely hard-working, extremely intelligent and just overall a great person. Not only did I benefit from his coaching and all the help that he gave me as a quarterback for the Broncos, but also just thoroughly enjoyed being around him and coming to work every day. The quarterback room is a small room, and you’ve got three quarterbacks and usually two coaches in there. So, Brian and I spent a lot of time in those quarterback meetings. So just enjoyed being around him. So very happy for him getting this opportunity. I think it’s a great hire for the Tennessee Titans. I know he’ll give the Titans everything he has.”

Manning also believes Callahan is a great fit for Titans QB Will Levis.

“Brian and I have stayed in touch since I stopped playing for the Broncos and all the places he’s been, Detroit, Oakland and Cincinnati,” Manning added. “I’ve talked to Joe Burrow about him a number of times. I know Joe’s a big fan of Brian and Brian’s helped Joe out a lot as well. I know he’s going to do great things for Will Levis. But really obviously he’s the head coach of the team and will do great things for the team as well.”

Manning also spoke in the past about Callahan’s work ethic and his knowledge and said he brings a great mix of leader and teacher.

“Cally — everybody (in Denver) called him Cally — was there all night, early in the morning, breaking film down nonstop,” Manning said. “It’s a grind. I like coaches that are willing to do that. Some coaches just want to skip right to being a full-time position coach, coordinator, head coach, but Cally going through the grind made him learn a lot as a coach. (Callahan’s) got fire in him, and at the same time, Cally is in control,” Manning added. “It’s the perfect mix. He’s got a great demeanor for a quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator or head coach in my opinion.”