AFC Notes: Zack Moss, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals RB Zack Moss is excited to join Cincinnati’s offense and play alongside WR Ja’Marr Chase.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Moss said, via Jay Morrisson of ProFootballNetwork. “I love seeing what Chase is doing already. He has a chance to do a lot of good things in this league, and they’re gonna put him in great positions. My job is to help him as much as I can, and vice-versa, and try to be the best tandem we can be and win games. That’s really all that matters.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor thinks Moss will combine well with second-year RB Chase Brown.

“They’re really strong in a lot of different areas — and similar areas. There’s a lot of crossover there,” Taylor said. “I’m excited about the mix that we have in the running back room and what we’ve done in the offseason to bring Zack into the fold. I think we’re in a good spot there. I think training camp will be fun to really evaluate those guys.”

Moss knows he has large shoes to fill after Joe Mixon‘s time in Cincinnati.

“I’ve never been in this position before where you come in after a guy who’s had so much success and meant so much to the fan base,” Moss said. “I remember watching Joe when I was in college. It’s definitely big shoes to fill. But I have to just go out and do my job. And whatever my job looks like, that’s what I’m gonna try to do.”

Ravens

Baltimore used one of their nine selections in the draft on 2024 fourth-round WR Devontez Walker. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees shades of former WR Torrey Smith in Walker.

“With ‘Tez,’ you get really a vertical receiver, size and speed,” DeCosta said, via Dustin Cox of the Ravens Wire. “In some ways, [he] reminds me of a Torrey Smith-type of player – an outside, take-the-top-off, vertical threat with good size, and phenomenal kid, excellent jumping ability.”

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt admitted that he doesn’t know how long he wants to continue playing football and is living in the here and now.

“I don’t know if I want to play forever, but who knows? It is too hard to say,” Watt said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “J.J. always said he didn’t want to play super long, then things happened and he ended up playing longer. I won’t know until that moment comes. I feel great right now, so I am kind of just living in the moment.”

Steelers OLB coach Denzel Martin doesn’t envision Watt stopping, or at least he hopes he doesn’t.

“I don’t ever see him stopping,” Martin said. “Football lovers like him, I don’t ever see him stopping.”

Steelers DL Cam Heyward tends to agree with Martin, calling Watt a “lifer.”

“He’s a lifer,” Heyward added. “Everybody will eventually have to answer that question, but I will be utterly shocked if he retires anytime soon. There is a lot more in the tank there, but we have to keep him upright.”

Watt has incorporated more mobility exercises into his offseason regiment in order to preserve his body and prevent injury.

“You just have to be smarter,” Watt said. “It is about maintaining and staying healthy. That is the most important thing right now. All those things will continue to help me do my job as I get older.”