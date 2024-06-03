AFC Notes: Za’Darius Smith, Geno Stone, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

New Bengals S Geno Stone filled in tremendously last season in an injured Ravens secondary which led to a solid payday. Stone named S Vonn Bell as someone who has been helping him out through his first days in Cincinnati.

“It’s good because I can get in here early and then watch film and get up to speed on everything,” Stone said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Since then, we ran into each other a few times in Miami. It’s pretty cool ending up on the same team with him. Knowing how smart he is and what he means to this organization.”

Browns

Browns DE Za’Darius Smith re-signed in Cleveland despite having plenty of suitors on the open market. Smith outlined his reasoning for returning to the Browns, emphasizing the chemistry of the locker room.

“The culture, the chemistry with this team, man, everything. The brotherhood, man, the team camaraderie,” Smith said, via Jacob Roach of the Browns Wire. “I had a chance to go other places, but I felt like I didn’t want that, man. I felt like we didn’t get to where we wanted to last year, man. And we got something that we need to finish here. Hopefully we can get that done this year.”

“I mean, for one, I’m not a sorry football player. And for two, you know, I’ve been a lot of places, man, and made a name for myself. Being wanted, I’m not gonna say that is a thing, but for me to come back, you know, like I said, I had other options to go Miami (Dolphins), Washington (Commanders). I could have went anywhere, but I wanted to come back here because I see something in this team that a lot of people just don’t see, man, for being in the locker room, and I was talking about the team camaraderie, man. If we keep that close and keep the togetherness, man, we can go far this year, hopefully.”

Steelers

After a strong rookie season, Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. spent the offseason putting on weight so he could feel stronger on the field.

“I’ve been hitting the weight room. A little bit, yeah,” Porter said, via Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com. “Got a little stronger over the offseason so you can see it. Yeah, feel good. I feel pretty powerful right now.”

“I’m really trying to play at 205 this year, so that’s what I’m shooting for. I always fluctuate because of the long season. I’ll be like 198 to 200.”