AFC Notes: Za’Darius Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals added fourth-round TE Erick All and sixth-round TE Tanner McLachlan to boost their depth in the room. Cincinnati director of college scouting Mike Potts revealed they had starter grades on both tight ends and feel they will be valuable contributors.

“We had starter grades on Erick and we think McLachlan is an explosive, dynamic weapon in the pass game,” Potts said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “We think he can be a potential difference-maker going into the future. We were really glad with how the value played in the sixth round. We thought he was going to go higher than that.”

Browns

Browns DE Za’Darius Smith was a free agent this offseason with plenty of suitors interested in his production off the edge. Smith decided to return to Cleveland and cited the chemistry with the organization as the main reason he felt inclined to return.

“The brotherhood, man, the team camaraderie,” Smith said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I had a chance to go other places, but I felt like I didn’t want that, man. I felt like we didn’t get to where we wanted to last year, man. And we got something that we need to finish here. Hopefully, we can get that done this year.”

“I could have went anywhere, but I wanted to come back here because I see something in this team that a lot of people just don’t see, man, for being in the locker room, and I was talking about the team camaraderie, man. If we keep that close and keep the togetherness, man, we can go far this year, hopefully.”

Ravens

Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton spoke about his development from a highly-touted prospect into one of the best defenders in the league.

“Yes, with this league, you have your ups and downs, and I had both of those my rookie year,” Hamilton said, via Ravens Wire. “It’s just like anything else – like any other job – you get used to it, you know how to attack certain things, and you know your strengths and your weaknesses. I think I just tried to minimize my weaknesses last year and maximize my strengths, and I think I did a good job of that.”