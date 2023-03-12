AFC Rumors: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Bills have come up as a potential fit for Buccaneers LB Lavonte David, who’s expected to test the free agent market. Buffalo might be in need of a new starting linebacker and would give David the chance to play for a contending team.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Bills LB Matt Milano‘s two-year extension is worth $14 million per year.
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques notes the Dolphins now have the cap space to explore a blockbuster trade for a running back like Titans RB Derrick Henry or Vikings RB Dalvin Cook. The question is if they’d be willing to part with the draft capital, or just re-sign veterans Raheem Mostert and/or Jeff Wilson and add to the position in the draft.
- He adds the Dolphins have enough cap space to make one big splash move and it could be for one of the top free-agent corners like Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean or Eagles CB James Bradberry.
- Louis-Jacques has also heard buzz connecting Bills S Jordan Poyer to the Dolphins, although they already have Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones at the position, so Poyer might be a bit of a luxury. Jones is coming off a torn ACL, though.
- Louis-Jacques sounded a bit skeptical that the Dolphins would make a run at 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey despite the connection to him on the coaching staff, as Miami has been talking up OT Austin Jackson this offseason.
- Louis-Jacques mentions an extension for Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is likely on Miami’s offseason to-do list, and a new deal could come in well over $15 million a season.
Jets
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Packers and Jets have discussed enough options with picks and players going both ways that as soon as Packers QB Aaron Rodgers decides what he wants to do, a trade could come together quickly.
- Graziano adds Rodgers’ contract and how much of it Green Bay is willing to absorb will be a big factor in what the trade compensation ultimately ends up being.
- He also notes there’s still not a clear sense of whether Rodgers wants to be traded to New York and his decision could throw a wrench in things. Some people in the league still think there’s a chance the Raiders could get involved, though there have been zero signs of that so far.
- If the Jets strike out on Rodgers, Graziano says the Jets would have to pivot. They could sign 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a free agent or pursue a trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, or Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.
- Graziano mentions the Jets have been working on a deal to keep LB Quincy Williams, something they hope will help them as they negotiate a much larger deal with his brother, DT Quinnen Williams later this summer.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini looks at some other plans the Jets have this offseason outside of quarterback. They could be in the market for a new center and Cimini highlights 49ers C Jake Brendel and former Titans C Ben Jones as options the coaching staff is familiar with, although Jones could consider retirement.
- Cimini notes new Jets S Chuck Clark plays strong safety, the same as current starter Jordan Whitehead. However, Cimini doesn’t think the Jets will release Whitehead until they sign another safety, like 49ers S Jimmie Ward.
- If the Jets can’t keep their own pending free agents at defensive tackle like Sheldon Rankins, Cimini mentions they could go after Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi again. They had interest last offseason.
- Cimini adds there are a few moving parts at linebacker, with negotiations going on with Williams and a potential restructure on deck for LB C.J. Mosley. While Jets HC Robert Saleh has raved about Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds, Cimini thinks he’ll be too expensive. 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair is one name to watch.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!