AFC Rumors: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

said WR (ankle) was given the day off on Friday in order to rest after experiencing some soreness. (Troy Renck) Fangio added that he’s “optimistic” that Jeudy will play in Week 8.

will play in Sunday’s game but it “won’t be in every package.” (Mike Klis) Fangio also mentioned that Broncos’ new OLB Stephen Weatherly will play.

could play against Washington on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury against the Browns. (James Palmer) Albert Breer says the Broncos are the team to call if you’re looking to trade for a defensive back.

Breer confirms that Kyle Fuller is available for trade and adds that the Broncos will listen to offers for veteran S Kareem Jackson, but they are not actively shopping him.

Chiefs

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes told his teammates that the recent offensive struggles were on him and that he is committed to improving on the mistakes.

“You can just watch the tape and know that I need to play better in order to have success,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “There were plays where guys were open. There were plays where we had matchups down the field that I didn’t hit that I usually would give those guys opportunities to make plays. I’ve said something to them that I’ve got to be better. At the same time, they have that mindset that they’re going to try to build me up. It’s a thing where you’re not going to play your best game every single game, and that’s when you have to rely on your other guys to kind of step up and make plays for you. It’s just stuff that I’ve always got to work on, and I kind of lose sometimes during the season and have to get better with. It’s hanging in the pocket, working on my footwork, staying on time, all that stuff like that. You see it kind of gets me in certain games every single year, and it’s something I have to go back to and learn from and be better at. There were times where I maybe could have stepped and found a soft spot in the pocket where [instead] I kind of got out of there and tried to make something happen. Whenever we don’t get going as an offense, it’s usually because I’m doing little things like that.”

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid believes that Mahomes is going to address the issues and knows he is the type of person to confront problems in his game head-on.

“He’s not going to hide or shy away from anything,” Reid said. “If there’s a problem, he’s going to attack it and work to fix it. That’s the way he’s wired. I believe in him. He doesn’t hide things. A lot of guys make excuses for whatever the issue might be. He’s upfront about it. He’s not afraid to talk to the players about it, the coaches about it. Then he goes and works on it, which is the most important thing. It builds the confidence in you.”

Chiefs DE Frank Clark said he’s had a difficult time balancing off-the-field issues with his career this season but feels “in a better place” at this point. (Sam McDowell)

Raiders

Raiders’ Derek Carr says his agent Tim Younger has had some talks about an extension with the Raiders, adding that Younger will handle the situation in the offseason. Carr also said that he isn’t worried about the extension at this point in time: “Once I’m in the season, don’t bring me none of that nonsense. I can go to Target and my card won’t get declined.” ( QBsays his agenthas had some talks about an extension with the Raiders, adding that Younger will handle the situation in the offseason. Carr also said that he isn’t worried about the extension at this point in time: “Once I’m in the season, don’t bring me none of that nonsense. I can go to Target and my card won’t get declined.” ( Mike Garafolo

According to Albert Breer, the Raiders have had discussions about trading DE Clelin Ferrell, who has yet to register a sack this season.