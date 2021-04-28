AFC Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo says Penn State DE Jayson Oweh has some big fans in the Colts’ personnel department and could be an option for them in the first round.

has some big fans in the Colts’ personnel department and could be an option for them in the first round. The Athletic’s Zak Keefer says it’s telling that Colts owner Jim Irsay has mentioned cornerback multiple times this offseason and Indianapolis is looking hard at that position in the draft.

Jaguars

Jaguars owner Shad Khan mentioned that he knows how crucial it is for HC Urban Meyer to be the right person leading the charge.

“The Jaguars, being among the two youngest teams in the league, I can talk about my nine years—it’s by far the most important time for the Jaguars,” Khan said, Albert Breer. “That’s why I think having Urban [Meyer] leading the team, and where we ended up with the season, I knew that this would be arguably the most important decision I’d be making, maybe in my lifetime. How the stars aligned … it’s something that can really secure the future for the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Khan admits that he didn’t initially contact Meyer to be the team’s head coach, rather to gather advice for this year’s draft.

“I was really more interested—he was a Fox analyst—in getting his take on Justin Fields as a quarterback,” Khan said. “I never thought we’d have the top pick, but it was looking like we’d have a top five pick, and it was very obvious we’d need a quarterback. I got a lot of his insight. And the thing that’d really kind of been in my mind, why doesn’t Ohio State produce—and Dwayne Haskins is a great example, to be blunt—quarterbacks? And then with other quarterbacks, why are they good?

Meyer is bringing a different culture to Jacksonville, and Khan admitted that was a turn off for some free agents.

“We had a couple players who didn’t want to come in free agency because they know they’re not going to be coming and collecting a check, they’re going to have to work,” Khan said. “In the past, we had players who signed up because money’s a big part of it. And we have some who probably could’ve gotten a better deal but came here because they want to win and they want to play for Urban. And then we had some the other way around.”

Khan said he’s spoken with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, the presumed top overall pick, and came away impressed.

“I was really blown away,” Khan said. “I spoke to Trevor on Zoom in a very pleasant way, his sense of humility, his absolute drive. He wants to make a difference, in the community and, obviously, most importantly, on the gridiron.”

Titans

Regarding the Titans’ needs at right tackle after their failed project with OT Isaiah Wilson, HC Mike Vrabel said they would like to see if Ty Sambrailo or Kendall Lamm can earn the starting role.

“We like to have guys earn positions and try to make the competition there. Excited to bring Ty back, excited to add Kendall, as guys that have played multiple positions. Like their versatility in how they play those positions, can play either tackle,” Vrabel said. “I would say two guys that can play both sides, as well as probably Ty [can] kick inside and play a guard spot.”

When asked about the possibility of the Titans using the No. 22 overall pick on an offensive tackle, GM Jon Robinson said there are “certainly some players” worthy of a first-round selection.

“I think that … there’s certainly some players at the tackle position that are worthy of first-round picks. We’ll just kind of see how it goes, how those guys come off the board,” Robinson said.