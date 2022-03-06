AFC Rumors: Colts, Texans, Titans

By
Nate Bouda
-

Colts

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes there’s no momentum coming out of the Combine for a trade involving Colts QB Carson Wentz
  • He adds Wentz wants to stay in Indianapolis and is not currently planning for a move, for what it’s worth. Fowler notes things could obviously change very quickly. 

Texans

  • Fox 26’s Mark Berman reports Texans QB Deshaun Watsons deposition is now scheduled to begin on March 11. 
  • PFN’s Aaron Wilson lists the Commanders and Panthers as teams who remain interested in a potential trade for Watson. He notes the Eagles did a lot of background work on Watson but he has never felt inclined to waive his no-trade clause for them. 
  • Wilson also writes the Broncos have had an interest in Watson for over a year but there is a lot of hesitation on their end given the legal situation he faces. 
  • That situation, which includes 22 civil and 10 criminal complaints regarding various degrees of sexual misconduct, is moving slowly, but Wilson says once it’s resolved to a point of more clarity, Watson’s market could expand. 
  • As far as the rest of the roster, Wilson expects the Texans to be bargain shoppers yet again. They’re not even expected to be able to afford to re-sign S Justin Reid, per Wilson’s sources. The Bears, Eagles, and Ravens could all be interested in Reid. 
  • Wilson notes there is mutual interest between the Texans and DT Maliek Collins, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, and LB Christian Kirksey about re-signing. The Texans could also bring back DL DeMarcus Walker and CB Desmond King but Wilson makes it sound like those two are less of a priority. 
  • Wilson adds no deals are imminent for any other pending Texans free agents, including QB Tyrod Taylor, RB David Johnson, OLB Jacob Martin, C Justin Britt, LB Eric Wilson, or TE Jordan Akins, to name a few. 
  • Texans OT Marcus Cannon and S Eric Murray have been speculated as potential cap cuts — $5.2 million and $5.4 million in savings respectively — but Wilson points out the Texans like both players and could try to work out a restructure or pay cut to keep them. 

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply