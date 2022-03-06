AFC Rumors: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes there’s no momentum coming out of the Combine for a trade involving Colts QB Carson Wentz.
- He adds Wentz wants to stay in Indianapolis and is not currently planning for a move, for what it’s worth. Fowler notes things could obviously change very quickly.
Texans
- Fox 26’s Mark Berman reports Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s deposition is now scheduled to begin on March 11.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson lists the Commanders and Panthers as teams who remain interested in a potential trade for Watson. He notes the Eagles did a lot of background work on Watson but he has never felt inclined to waive his no-trade clause for them.
- Wilson also writes the Broncos have had an interest in Watson for over a year but there is a lot of hesitation on their end given the legal situation he faces.
- That situation, which includes 22 civil and 10 criminal complaints regarding various degrees of sexual misconduct, is moving slowly, but Wilson says once it’s resolved to a point of more clarity, Watson’s market could expand.
- As far as the rest of the roster, Wilson expects the Texans to be bargain shoppers yet again. They’re not even expected to be able to afford to re-sign S Justin Reid, per Wilson’s sources. The Bears, Eagles, and Ravens could all be interested in Reid.
- Wilson notes there is mutual interest between the Texans and DT Maliek Collins, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, and LB Christian Kirksey about re-signing. The Texans could also bring back DL DeMarcus Walker and CB Desmond King but Wilson makes it sound like those two are less of a priority.
- Wilson adds no deals are imminent for any other pending Texans free agents, including QB Tyrod Taylor, RB David Johnson, OLB Jacob Martin, C Justin Britt, LB Eric Wilson, or TE Jordan Akins, to name a few.
- Texans OT Marcus Cannon and S Eric Murray have been speculated as potential cap cuts — $5.2 million and $5.4 million in savings respectively — but Wilson points out the Texans like both players and could try to work out a restructure or pay cut to keep them.
Titans
- The Titans had a formal meeting with USC EDGE Drake Jackson at the Combine. (Turron Davenport)
- The Titans had an informal interview with UConn DL Travis Jones at the Combine. (Turron Davenport)
- Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com doesn’t see the Titans selecting a developmental player such as QB Malik Willis in the first round, noting that the team will want someone who can contribute right away. Wyatt adds that he isn’t sold on any of the quarterbacks being solid first-round picks.
- Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports that the Titans are hiring Chase Blackburn as assistant special teams.
