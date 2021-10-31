AFC Rumors: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Colts have gotten trade interest in DE Kemoko Turay and sound open to moving him. Indianapolis has been exploring trimming salary on the offensive and defensive lines, as they’re right up against the cap.
- Colts’ HC Frank Reich admits that the screen call on QB Carson Wentz’s second interception was bad play-calling: “You don’t throw a screen in that situation. I’ve been around long enough to know that.” (Alexa Ross)
Texans
- Jay Glazer said the Dolphins and Texans were “so close to deal” a few days ago but Miami wants him to settle his legal issues prior to a trade being completed. (Barry Jackson)
- Aaron Wilson reports that Texans’ CB Desmond King is a healthy scratch after an unexcused absence from team activity and HC David Culley is unsure at this point if King will play next week.
- Texans’ LB Jonathan Greenard on having seven sacks: “I was just trying to make a play. Seven is good, I’m going to keep striving for more. That’s not my main goal.” (Wilson)
- Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks on having his name mentioned in trade talks near the trade deadline: “I’m all-in on this team. It would be pretty special to be a part of something that’s turned around.” (Wilson)
- Cooks also spoke about the team trading RB Mark Ingram: “It’s tough. I would be lying if I said it didn’t hurt. He’s one of my best friends. t’s frustrating, but I talked to Coach and I understand what they’re doing. Got to let it go and keep pushing on. I’m happy for him.” (Wilson)
Titans
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Titans S Kevin Byard $10,300 for taunting last week despite not getting penalized.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Titans LB Rashaan Evans is out Sunday with an ankle injury, while Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz missed Sunday’s game vs. Indianapolis due to COVID protocols.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!