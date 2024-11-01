AFC South Notes: Anthony Richardson, Calvin Ridley, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts recently decided to bench Anthony Richardson in favor of veteran QB Joe Flacco. One anonymous NFL executive said Richardson was “further behind” several quarterbacks coming into the league.

“He was further behind than a lot of QBs who have recently come into the league,” the executive said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Another executive feels Richardson should’ve stayed one more season at the University of Florida.

“(Richardson) needs to play to gain experience and learn,” the executive said. “He hasn’t had many live reps in his football career. This season should have been presented as that development and growth across the board.”

A third NFL executive thinks throwing Richardson into the starting role as a rookie was a mistake and the scouting process revealed he needed a year of development in the NFL.

“I’m not sure starting a guy like Anthony during his rookie year was very smart,” the executive said. “If you spent time with him (before the draft), it was clear he was going to need at least a year to sit and learn what it takes to play QB in the NFL from a neck-up standpoint, preparation standpoint, etc. (That was a) disservice to him.”

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell said it’s everyone’s responsibility to step up following Stefon Diggs‘ season-ending injury.

“Once you lose one of your star players, everybody’s got to step up,” Dell said, via Aaron Wilson. “Even if you are one of the star players, you still have to step up and do more and produce more. I know all of us are more than capable of doing that. So, we are going to try to go out there and make plays.”

Titans

Titans WR Calvin Ridley recorded 10 receptions for 143 yards against the Lions in Week 8. He feels his preparation in practice throughout the week was helpful and he should perform like that in every game.

“It’s just about getting better,” Ridley said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I think my preparation all week (helped). I just worked every moment I was here throughout the day. … I just worked, and it showed up. I should have all games like that.”

As for QB Will Levis‘ right shoulder injury, HC Brian Callahan said they will evaluate him this week and ramp him up based on how he’s feeling.

“We’ll try to get a feel for where he’s at after some rest, see how he feels throwing the ball, see how it looks,” Callahan said. “The more important part for Will right now is going to be not just today, but Thursday, Friday, days consecutive, throwing to see how that goes. If he’s feeling good and feeling up to it, we’ll ramp (his throwing) up and see where he’s at.”