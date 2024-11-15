AFC South Notes: Anthony Richardson, John Metchie, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said that the team discussed with QB Anthony Richardson what exactly he needed to improve to regain his grasp on the starting quarterback role.

“Classrooms, the walkthroughs, the practice, the weight room all those little things just gotta be at a higher standard,” Steichen said, via Around The NFL. “That’s what was talked about and that’s where we went with it. That was discussed with him two weeks ago and those were the conversations that took place and over the last two weeks he’s made strides in those areas, big-time strides. Becoming a pro’s pro.”

The Colts plan on sticking with Richardson for the rest of the season to see what they have at the most important position in sports.

“Is he a finished product? No. He’s not,” Steichen said of Richardson. “It’s my job to help him get there along with the rest of the coaching staff. But he’s a hell of a talent, we’ve never lost faith or belief in him or his abilities. And he’s shown strides. He really has. With that being said, he will be our starter again. He will start this week, he will start the rest of the season.”

Colts WR Josh Downs is on board with the team handing the reigns back to Richardson.

“I mean I trust the coaches’ decision,” Downs continued. “They felt that it was best and I know he’s been working. I know that he’s had his head down and he’s had a good attitude about this whole thing. I’m excited for him to get back out there this week.”

Richardson has turned a negative into a positive and said that the two-week benching was great for his career.

“Just shows that I’m willing to be a pro and I’m willing to sacrifice anything that I need to do for the team,” Richardson said. “I feel like these past few weeks has definitely opened my eyes and allowed me to do that and take a deeper dive into myself and see what I’m made of. I’m thankful for these past two weeks and low-key glad it happened.”

Texans

Texans WR John Metchie III scored his first career touchdown in Week 10’s loss to the Lions. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans is “really proud” of Metchie’s development and coachability.

“I’m just really proud of just his improvement and him taking the coaching, taking the practice to the field on Sunday,” Ryans said, via NFL.com.

Ryans reiterated how Metchie has improved in several facets and is executing things they are coaching him in practice.

“The thing that stood out about Metchie is just his progression over these past few weeks, just seeing him play with more speed, jumping off the football, running his routes, being more decisive with his route running, and also just beating man coverage with his feet,” Ryans said. “He took the practice, he took the coaching points, he took it to the field, and he executed the right way. He showed up and made plays, especially big on third down. We knew they would play aggressive man coverage going into the game, so we talked about it all week. You’re going to have to make competitive catches, and that’s no better play made than in the end zone on the touchdown. The defender has his hands in there, but he goes up, aggressive hands, and makes a competitive catch.”

Ryans wants Metchie to maximize every opportunity he gets on gameday.

“Just keep owning whatever opportunities you get,” Ryans said. “That’s what it’s all about. Whatever the opportunity is, it’s just about maximizing that opportunity. It doesn’t matter how many it is, it’s what are you doing with the ops that you get.”

Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks the Titans are an interesting potential landing spot for Vikings QB Sam Darnold , who’s a free agent after this season.

, who’s a free agent after this season. Titans DC Dennard Wilson said CB L’Jarius Sneed is dealing with an injury and they don’t have any concern about his commitment: “L’Jarius Sneed is not a quitter, he wants to be out there with his teammates. He has an injury right now, and not ready to play. He’s working to get healthy to be out there. He’s 100% in with the organization.” (Jim Wyatt)