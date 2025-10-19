AFC Trade Rumors: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated feels the Bills are primed to make another big swing for a trade, given key players like LT Dion Dawkins, DT Ed Oliver, TE Dawson Knox, DE Greg Rousseau, RB James Cook, WR Khalil Shakir, TE Dalton Kincaid, LB Terrel Bernard and CB Christian Benford are all under contract for multiple years.
- Breer thinks Buffalo should make calls for Saints WR Chris Olave or Jets DE Jermaine Johnson.
Dolphins
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Dolphins are getting lots of calls on pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.
Jets
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jets are already getting calls on DE Jermaine Johnson and RB Breece Hall and are also in search of a kick returner.
- Ian Rapoport reports that there is a better chance that a defensive player, such as CB Michael Carter II, could be traded as opposed to Hall, although he didn’t rule out a Johnson deal since he was drafted by the previous regime.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the 49ers, with former Jets HC Robert Saleh serving as defensive coordinator, could show interest in a few of Saleh’s former players like Johnson, DE Will McDonald IV and LB Quincy Williams.
Patriots
- Josina Anderson reports the Patriots are still on the lookout for help at cornerback and pass rusher.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic said the team is not making calls for a running back but is talking to teams about pass rushers. They are also fielding calls on their own players.
- Ian Rapoport reports that Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings has been relegated to a backup role on the team and has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate.
