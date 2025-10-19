AFC Trade Rumors: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bills

Dolphins

Jets

  • Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jets are already getting calls on DE Jermaine Johnson and RB Breece Hall and are also in search of a kick returner.
  • Ian Rapoport reports that there is a better chance that a defensive player, such as CB Michael Carter II, could be traded as opposed to Hall, although he didn’t rule out a Johnson deal since he was drafted by the previous regime.
  • ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the 49ers, with former Jets HC Robert Saleh serving as defensive coordinator, could show interest in a few of Saleh’s former players like Johnson, DE Will McDonald IV and LB Quincy Williams

Patriots

  • Josina Anderson reports the Patriots are still on the lookout for help at cornerback and pass rusher.
  • Dianna Russini of The Athletic said the team is not making calls for a running back but is talking to teams about pass rushers. They are also fielding calls on their own players.
  • Ian Rapoport reports that Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings has been relegated to a backup role on the team and has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply