AFC Trade Rumors: Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson, Matt Judon, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Bills as a team potentially interested in trading for a wide receiver before the trade deadline.
- Fowler adds linebacker is also a position to watch for the Bills, who feel like they’re considering making a splash.
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter feels the Dolphins will move at least one of their pass rushers between OLBs Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the pass rusher Miami is actually most willing to part with so far seems to be veteran OLB Matt Judon.
- Fowler adds Phillips has the most value of the three players but so far he’s not gotten much of a sense that the Dolphins are interested in trading him.
Jets
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says that while he was confident at one point the Jets would trade RB Breece Hall, he’s now a lot less sure, noting it feels like most signs are pointing to the Jets keeping Hall and trying to re-sign him this offseason.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that the teams he talked to indicated the Jets seemed like they were willing to part with DE Jermaine Johnson in exchange for a strong draft pick. However, Johnson had a talk with HC Aaron Glenn recently and Fowler doesn’t sense current momentum toward a trade.
- He adds Jets CB Michael Carter II remains a strong candidate to be traded by New York. Carter was dealt Wednesday afternoon to the Eagles.
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt says the Jets informed Johnson he was part of their plans moving forward.
- In addition to Carter, Rosenblatt thinks the Jets would be willing to trade LB Quincy Williams as it’s unlikely they extend him after extending LB Jamien Sherwood this past offseason.
- Rosenblatt thinks the Jets would take a fourth-round pick or more to trade Hall if they don’t plan to bring him back next year, but adds Hall is playing well and making a case to be re-signed.
Patriots
- According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, sources familiar with the Patriots’ thinking believe pass rusher and running back are the two areas New England is most interested in adding to ahead of the trade deadline.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler echoes the report about the Patriots being interested in trading for a pass rusher, adding that for now the plan is to keep OLB Anfernee Jennings who has been on the block since the preseason.
