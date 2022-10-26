AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers

Broncos
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon.
- Fowler adds tight end-needy teams are also looking at Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam, and other teams believe Jeudy is definitely available.
- Both note the result of this week’s game in London against the Jaguars could determine how hard Denver tries to sell players, as a loss would drop them to 2-6.
- Graziano says there’s even chatter in league circles that Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett could be fired if the team loses to the Jaguars, though Graziano isn’t sure he buys that a midseason firing is in play. His job security is definitely tenuous, however.
Colts
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes things are ugly behind the scenes in Indianapolis following the benching of QB Matt Ryan. No one has come outright and said it, but owner Jim Irsay was a strong influence in the decision.
- Graziano says sources told him Irsay has been upset with the start to the season and there have been multiple high-level meetings between him and the Indy brain trust of GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich, meetings in which Irsay has been suggesting the idea of turning to QB Sam Ehlinger for weeks.
- Graziano adds not to expect Ryan to play again for the Colts this season due to the injury guarantees in his contract, and the veteran quarterback could very well retire at the end of the season, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. One thing Ryan considered when joining the Colts is the contract dynamics should he end up being one and done.
Jets
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Jets are content with their depth on the offensive line despite the loss of rising star OL Alijah Vera-Tucker.
- He cites veteran OL Mike Remmers, fourth-round OT Max Mitchell and the eventual return of OT George Fant as reasons the Jets don’t feel a need to address their line if the value isn’t there.
Steelers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Steelers still remain stubborn about committing to a rebuild and would have to be blown away to part with WR Chase Claypool.
