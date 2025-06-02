Agent For Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith Says Client Prefers To Remain In Miami

There were reports last week that the Dolphins had trade discussions with the Steelers regarding TE Jonnu Smith after he approached Miami about a re-worked deal.

Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, talked about the situation and expressed Smith’s desire to remain with the Dolphins.

“Here’s what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami,” Rosenhaus said, via Barry Jackson. “That’s his first choice. This is where he lives in the offseason. He had a record breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end… His dream team is the Dolphins. Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami.”

Smith has not been at any voluntary workouts during the contract talks, and he’s scheduled to make $4.8 million in 2025. It’s worth noting Mark Kaboly downplayed Pittsburgh’s potential interest in the veteran tight end.

Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. Atlanta cut him loose last offseason, and he signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 88 passes for 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.