Alabama Expected To Hire Bill O’Brien As Offensive Coordinator

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that the University of Alabama is expected to hire former Texans HC Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator in the next few days.

Last week, Feldman mentioned that O’Brien and former Jets HC Adam Gase were both being considered for the Alabama job to replace Steve Sarkisian, who departed for the head coach job at Texas.

This job has been a stepping stone for candidates such as Sarkisian, Lane Kiffen and Brian Daboll over the years, so it won’t be surprising to see O’Brien’s name connected to head-coaching jobs in the coming years if he’s able to do well for them.

O’Brien, 51, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.