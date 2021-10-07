Anthony Miller Officially Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Former Bears and Texans WR Anthony Miller officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Thursday and is now free to sign with a team of his choosing.

Miller, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller is owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him on Wednesday.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in two games for the Texans and caught five of 11 targets for 23 yards and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.