Anthony Richardson Expected To Play Out 2026 With Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson returned to OTAs last week after being granted permission to seek a trade, as there wasn’t much of a market for the signal caller’s services.

Per Jason La Canfora, Richardson’s health and recent orbital bone injury played more of a role in the lack of interest than his struggles to solidify himself as a starting quarterback.

La Canfora mentions Richardson has accepted that he’s likely to play out the 2026 season with the Colts before hitting free agency after the year.

He also brings up how the inexpensive contracts to Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa hurt Richardson’s market, considering two QB-needy teams were able to target players with better resumes for the veteran minimum as opposed to giving up assets to take on Richardson’s $5 million salary.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news becomes available.