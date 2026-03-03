Anthony Richardson Worth Fifth-Round Pick In Trade?

The Colts and QB Anthony Richardson mutually agreed to seek a trade last week, but there hasn’t been much movement on that front since.

One NFL GM who is in the market for a QB told Jason La Canfora he doesn’t want anything to do with the former fourth-overall pick, and thinks the Colts might only be able to get a fifth-round pick back in a trade.

“We’re not interested,” the GM said. “He’s too much for a project for us to take on right now. It’s not the right fit.“

Another personnel executive who was higher on Richardson than most coming out of Florida doesn’t think he’s a starting-caliber QB right now, either. He mentions the injury risk and simple offense in college as the biggest concerns for him handling a starting role.

“I wouldn’t go down that road now,” the executive said. “Too much injury risk. Look, if you really did your work on him at Florida, they were running five plays. It wasn’t a real offense and the Colts haven’t done much to bring him along. Would I give them a six, maybe a five, if I had a situation where I want to create some packages and get him on the field inn certain situations? I could see that. But he would be a pass for me now as a starting option.”

The Vikings were said to have mutual interest in Richardson, and La Canfora offered the Packers, Rams and Jaguars as teams that would make sense to acquire Richardson as a developmental backup.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson and the Colts as the news becomes available.