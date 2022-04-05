Arizona State CB Jack Jones Has Top 30 Visits With Patriots & Vikings

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots are bringing in Arizona State CB Jack Jones for an official top 30 visit on Wednesday. He also took a top 30 visit with the Vikings on Tuesday.

Jones, 24, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020.

During his three-year college career, Jones appeared in 26 games and recorded 92 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.