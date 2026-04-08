Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor Taking At Least 13 30 Visits, Panthers Up Next

Per Greg Auman, Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor has completed four top-30 visits, and will take nine more after that, starting with the Panthers.

Here’s a full list of Iheanachor’s known top-30 visits as of now:

Bears (Kevin Hicks) Cardinals (Hicks) Eagles (Hicks) Panthers (Auman) Patriots (Hicks) Ravens (Hicks)

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Iheanachor, 22, was a three-star recruit and the third-ranked JUCO OT in the 2023 recruiting class out of Los Angeles, California. He played at East Los Angeles community college from 2021 to 2022 and committed to Arizona State, where he remained for three seasons and made second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Iheanachor appeared in 32 games for Arizona State at right tackle.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.