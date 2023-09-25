Arrest Warrant In Massachusetts Issued For Chargers CB J.C. Jackson

Per Chris Mason, an arrest warrant in Massachusetts has been issued for Chargers CB J.C. Jackson for violating his probation.

Jackson was supposed to appear in court for a probation violation hearing last Friday stemming from a 2021 arrest for criminal speeding.

He was already due at the hearing for not completing the court-mandated program following his speeding charge and not paying the $300 fine, per Mason.

Jackson was a healthy scratch in Week 3 due to what Chargers HC Brandon Staley termed a coaching decision.

Jackson, 27, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year restricted free agent contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson and he later signed a five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in two games for the Chargers and recorded three total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.