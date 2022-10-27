At Least Three Teams Have Called Raiders About Trade For S Johnathan Abram

Jordan Schultz reports that at least three teams have called the Raiders about a potential trade for S Johnathan Abram.

Abram’s name has come up as a potential trade candidate in recent months, which isn’t surprising considering that the new regime in Las Vegas has been very active in trades since taking over.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler previously mentioned that the Raiders have gotten inquiries on both Abram and DE Clelin Ferrell but the buzz on Abram has been stronger, as he’s taken a noticeable step forward this season even though he’s still third on the team in snaps at safety.

“The Raiders are trying to start new with players who fit their personality. They’ve been pretty aggressive in that,” an NFC executive told Fowler.

Abram, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus.

The Raiders opted to decline his fifth-year option for the 2023 season this past April. He will be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2022, Abram has appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded 40 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.

We’ll have more regarding Abram as the news is available.