Bears Activating LB Roquan Smith From PUP List

The Chicago Bears announced that they have activated LB Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform list.

#Bears roster move: LB Roquan Smith has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 10, 2022

Smith requested a trade recently as he is unhappy with his contract talks with the Bears, feeling the team is trying to strong-arm him into a deal.

He reported to training camp with an undisclosed injury and has not been practicing.

Smith, 25, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included an $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Smith stands to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 163 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and three pass deflections.

