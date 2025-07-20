Bears Activating QB Case Keenum From NFI List

Aaron Wilson reports that veteran Bears QB Case Keenum is being activated from the non-football injury list after passing his physical.

Keenum figures to provide veteran mentorship for QB Caleb Williams and compete for the backup role.

Keenum, 37, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in 2013. He spent two years with the Texans before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

He later returned to the Texans before being traded back to the Rams for a 2016 seventh-round pick. The Rams used a first-round tender on Keenum that paid him $3.635 million for the 2016 season.

After spending a year with the Vikings, Keenum agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract that included $25 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2018. However, the Broncos later traded him to Washington after just one season.

Keenum signed a three-year, $18 million deal to be a backup with the Browns in 2020, yet was later traded to the Bills in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. He was testing the market again when he signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Texans.

In 2023, Keenum appeared in two games for the Texans and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 291 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

He was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to the 2024 season.