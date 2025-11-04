Bears ‘Actively Trying’ To Add Pass Rusher Before Deadline

Jordan Schultz reports the Bears have been “actively trying” to add a pass rusher before the trade deadline.

Following injuries to DE Dayo Odeyingbo and second-round DL Shemar Turner, Chicago is looking to add reinforcements to get after the quarterback.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones brought up that defensive line has become a need for the Bears after consecutive weeks losing players to injured reserve.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says the Bears have been one of the more aggressive teams exploring options today, among others.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is the biggest name potentially available, but the Bengals have made it known the price remains high. Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb and Jets DE Jermaine Johnson are other names listed in our 2025 Midseason Trade Block.