Bengals Still Asking For First-Round Pick For Trey Hendrickson

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Bengals are still asking for a first-round pick in any trade for DE Trey Hendrickson.

Russini mentions teams are calling about numerous Bengals players, but she said the prices remain high for now.

Jay Glazer reported last week that Cincinnati could be changing their stance on trading the star pass rusher after dropping to 3-6 following a loss to the Jets. Now coming off a loss to the Bears to fall to 3-7, the Bengals are a long shot to make the playoffs, and Hendrickson is set to be a free agent after the season.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording 16 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

We’ll have more information on Hendrickson as it becomes available.