Bears Announce Five Moves For Week 3

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys. 

Bears Helmet

The full list includes:

Johnson is likely out for the season due to a groin injury. 

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson, worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in one game for the Bears, recording two tackles.

