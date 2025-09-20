Bears Announce Five Moves For Week 3

The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys.

The full list includes:

Bears placed CB Jaylon Johnson and OL Kiran Amegadjie on injured reserve.

Johnson is likely out for the season due to a groin injury.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson, worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in one game for the Bears, recording two tackles.