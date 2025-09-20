Bears Announce Five Moves For Week 3

The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys.
The full list includes:
- Bears placed CB Jaylon Johnson and OL Kiran Amegadjie on injured reserve.
- Bears signed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to their active roster
- Bears elevated LB Carl Jones Jr. and DB Dallis Flowers to their active roster.
Johnson is likely out for the season due to a groin injury.
Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.
The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson, worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.
In 2025, Johnson appeared in one game for the Bears, recording two tackles.
