Bears Announce Four Roster Moves

The Bears announced four roster moves on Saturday, activating OL Luke Newman and waiving DL Jonathan Ford.

Chicago is also elevating DB Dallis Flowers and WR JP Richardson for Week 17.

Newman has been out since Week 12 with a foot injury.

Newman, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He signed a four-year, $4,430,060 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Newman has appeared in nine games for the Bears.