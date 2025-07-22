Bears CB Jaylon Johnson To Miss Time With Leg Injury

Bears GM Ryan Poles told reporters on Tuesday that CB Jaylon Johnson will miss a few weeks with a leg injury, per Kevin Fishbain.

However, Poles added, “We’re not overly concerned about long-term.”

Johnson was added to the non-football injury list to start camp. He can come off it at any time once he passes a physical.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 17 games for the Bears and recorded 53 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and eight pass defenses.