Bears Claim WR Nsimba Webster Off Waivers From 49ers

Per Tom Pelissero, the Bears have claimed WR Nsimba Webster off waivers from the 49ers.

Webster has been primarily a returner and was claimed by San Francisco off waivers from the Rams earlier this preseason.

Webster, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Washington in 2019. The Rams later signed him to a rookie contract soon after.

Webster spent the past two seasons on and off of the Rams’ roster. He was, unfortunately, waived on Tuesday.

In 2020, Webster was active for 16 games but didn’t record a catch or target. As a kick or punt returner, Webster totaled 25 returns for 185 yards last year.