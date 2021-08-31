Bears Cut 26 Players, Place RB Tarik Cohen On PUP List

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.

The full list of cuts includes:

The Bears also placed RB Tarik Cohen on the PUP list.

Cohen, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of North Carolina A&T back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when he agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $18.25 million.

Cohen’s new contract with the Bears has a base value of the deal is $17.25 million and includes $9.533 million fully guaranteed.

He was placed on injured reserve in September of 2020 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3.

In 2020, Cohen appeared in three games for the Bears, rushing 14 times for 74 yards (5.3 YPC). He also caught six passes for 41 yards (6.8 YPC).