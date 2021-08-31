Bears Cut 26 Players, Place RB Tarik Cohen On PUP List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.

Bears Helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. CB Desmond Trufant
  2. WR Riley Ridley
  3. CB Thomas Graham
  4. WR Dazz Newsome
  5. DT Daniel Archibong
  6. WR Isaiah Coulter
  7. G Dieter Eiselen
  8. G Arlington Hambright
  9. TE Scooter Harrington
  10. K Brian Johnson
  11. WR Jon’Vea Johnson
  12. LB Sam Kamara
  13. WR Chris Lacy
  14. DT LaCale London
  15. RB Ryan Nall
  16. RB Artavis Pierce
  17. DB Tre Roberson
  18. DB Dionte Ruffin
  19. LB Charles Snowden
  20. DB Teez Tabor
  21. LB James Vaughters
  22. OT Tyrone Wheatley
  23. CB Artie Burns
  24. DB Marqui Christian
  25. DT Mike Pennell
  26. C Adam Redmond

The Bears also placed RB Tarik Cohen on the PUP list. 

Cohen, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of North Carolina A&T back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when he agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $18.25 million.

Cohen’s new contract with the Bears has a base value of the deal is $17.25 million and includes $9.533 million fully guaranteed.

He was placed on injured reserve in September of 2020 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3.

In 2020, Cohen appeared in three games for the Bears, rushing 14 times for 74 yards (5.3 YPC). He also caught six passes for 41 yards (6.8 YPC).

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply