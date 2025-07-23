Bears Cut DB Tarvarius Moore

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve released DB Tarvarius Moore.

Moore, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and signed a one-year deal with Green Bay in 2023.

The Packers waived him with an injury designation in September 2023 and he caught on with the Bears practice squad for the 2024 season.

Chicago elected to bring Moore back on a one-year contract this past March.

In 2024, Moore appeared in 11 games for the Bears and made seven total tackles.