Bears DT Andrew Billings Out For Season With Pec Injury

Bears HC Matt Eberflus announced DT Andrew Billings needs season-ending surgery on a pectoral injury, via Brad Biggs.

He’ll likely be placed on injured reserve soon, freeing up a roster spot. The Bears are promoting DB Ameer Speed to the active roster and signing RB Darrynton Evans to the practice squad, per Kevin Fishbain.

While it’s a significant hit to the Bears’ run defense, the good news is a pectoral injury is a fairly straightforward recovery and Billings should be fine for 2025.

Billings, 29, was drafted in the fourth round out of Baylor by the Bengals in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,875,844 with the Bengals.

Billings later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns before opting out of the 2020 NFL season. Cleveland eventually released Billings in November.

From there, Billings joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in November, where he remained until January. Following his release, Billings signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad in January before eventually being released. He landed with the Raiders for the 2022 season.

Chicago signed Billings to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, then later signed him to a two-year, $8 million extension.

In 2024, Billings appeared in eight games for the Bears, recording 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 48 interior defender out of 124 qualifying players.