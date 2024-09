Bears Elevating Two Players, Placing TE Stephen Carlson On IR

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the Bears are placing TE Stephen Carlson on injured reserve.

Additionally, Chicago is elevating DT Byron Cowart and S Tarvarius Moore to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 4.

Carlson, 27, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton back in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

He was later promoted to the active roster. Cleveland re-signed Carlson as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season. He went on to sign with the Bears in 2023 on a one-year, $940k contract. He was later among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before joining the practice squad.

After multiple elevations in the 2023 season, Carlson signed a futures contract with the Bears. He was released after training camp again in 2024 but stuck around on the practice squad.

In 2023, Carlson appeared in one game for the Bears and didn’t record a statistic.