Bears Hiring Press Taylor As Passing Game Coordinator

The Chicago Bears are hiring former Jaguars OC Press Taylor as their passing game coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport.

Taylor, 37, began his coaching career at Tulsa back in 2011 as the team’s QBs coach/graduate assistant. He spent two years in Tulsa before joining the Eagles as their offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor worked his way up to offensive quality control & assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020.

He then joined the coaching staff of Colts HC Frank Reich as an offensive assistant for the 2021 season when the Eagles fired HC Doug Pederson, only to reunite with Pederson a year later as the offensive coordinator of the Jaguars.

In 2024, Jacksonville ranked no. 25 in total offense, 24th in passing offense and 25th in rushing offense.