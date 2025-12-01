Bears Making Two P-Squad Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed RB Brittain Brown to the practice squad and released LB Dominique Hampton in a corresponding move.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander TE Stephen Carlson DL Jamree Kromah OL Jordan McFadden WR JP Richardson OL Ricky Stromberg (Injured) TE Nikola Kalinic (Injured) DB Dontae Manning DB Gervarrius Owens DB Dallis Flowers C Trey Hill LB Jonathan Garvin G Royce Newman G Kyle Hergel LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin TE Qadir Ismail LB Jeremiah Martin RB Brittain Brown

Brown, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2022 draft out of UCLA. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2025 but was waived after camp in 2024.

Brown caught on with Seattle’s practice squad in September and spent the season there before being released in January. The Bears signed him in August and he’s bounced on and off the roster this year.

In his career, Brown has appeared in six games.