Bears Making Two P-Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed RB Brittain Brown to the practice squad and released LB Dominique Hampton in a corresponding move. 

Chicago’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. TE Stephen Carlson
  3. DL Jamree Kromah
  4. OL Jordan McFadden
  5. WR JP Richardson
  6. OL Ricky Stromberg (Injured)
  7. TE Nikola Kalinic (Injured)
  8. DB Dontae Manning
  9. DB Gervarrius Owens
  10. DB Dallis Flowers
  11. C Trey Hill
  12. LB Jonathan Garvin
  13. G Royce Newman
  14. G Kyle Hergel
  15. LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  16. TE Qadir Ismail
  17. LB Jeremiah Martin
  18. RB Brittain Brown

Brown, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2022 draft out of UCLA. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2025 but was waived after camp in 2024.

Brown caught on with Seattle’s practice squad in September and spent the season there before being released in January. The Bears signed him in August and he’s bounced on and off the roster this year. 

In his career, Brown has appeared in six games.  

