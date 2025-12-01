Bears Making Two P-Squad Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed RB Brittain Brown to the practice squad and released LB Dominique Hampton in a corresponding move.
The #Bears have signed RB Brittain Brown to the Practice Squad and released LB Dominique Hampton from the Practice Squad.
— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 1, 2025
Chicago’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- TE Stephen Carlson
- DL Jamree Kromah
- OL Jordan McFadden
- WR JP Richardson
- OL Ricky Stromberg (Injured)
- TE Nikola Kalinic (Injured)
- DB Dontae Manning
- DB Gervarrius Owens
- DB Dallis Flowers
- C Trey Hill
- LB Jonathan Garvin
- G Royce Newman
- G Kyle Hergel
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- TE Qadir Ismail
- LB Jeremiah Martin
- RB Brittain Brown
Brown, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2022 draft out of UCLA. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2025 but was waived after camp in 2024.
Brown caught on with Seattle’s practice squad in September and spent the season there before being released in January. The Bears signed him in August and he’s bounced on and off the roster this year.
In his career, Brown has appeared in six games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!