Bears Nearing Trade For Defensive End?

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is hearing that the Bears could be close to trading for a defensive end.

Biggs cautions that no deal is done right now but says “there are definitely wheels in motion.”

The Bears have plenty of cap space to use on a long-term deal for a player acquired via trade, so this likely wouldn’t be a one-year rental for Chicago if they can get a deal done.

There was a recent report about the Bears having interest in Commanders DE Chase Young, but that was later downplayed. Washington also has Montez Sweat available for trade.

Other notable edge rushers who could be available include Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter, Panthers OLB Brian Burns, Patriots OLB Josh Uche, Jets DE Carl Lawson and Eagles DE Derek Barnett among others.

We’ll have more regarding the Bears as the news is available.