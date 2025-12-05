Bears Officially Rule Out Three For Week 14, Including WR Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears officially ruled out three players for Week 14, including WR Rome Odunze, DB Tyrique Stevenson, and LB Ruben Hyppolite.

Odunze, 23, was a standout at Washington, earning consensus All-American honors in 2023. The Bears selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Odunze.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $22,230,324 rookie contract that includes a $12,987,508 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Odunze has appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 44 receptions on 90 targets for 661 yards (15.0 YPC) and six touchdowns.