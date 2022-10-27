Bears Place C Lucas Patrick On Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears announced they have placed C Lucas Patrick on injured reserve.

We have placed Lucas Patrick on IR and signed DE Gerri Green to the practice squad@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/gsYoYDzqWo — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 27, 2022

He exited Monday’s game on a cart with a toe injury. Patrick will now miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return.

Patrick, 29, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

In 2022, Patrick has appeared in seven games for the Bears and made five starts between guard and center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 54 guard out of 77 qualifying players.