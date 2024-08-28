Bears Place LS Patrick Scales On IR, Re-Sign FB Khari Blasingame

According to Scott Bair, the Bears placed LS Patrick Scales on injured reserve and re-signed FB Khari Blasingame.

Scales, 36, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State back in 2011. He lasted just over a year in Baltimore before he was waived at the start of the 2012 season.

Since then, Scales played for a number of teams including the Dolphins, Jets, and Buccaneers before signing a contract with the Bears during the 2015 season.

He’s returned to Chicago on seven consecutive one-year deals.

In 2023, Scales appeared in all 17 games for the Bears.