Bears Place Two On Injured Lists Including OT Kiran Amegadjie

The Chicago Bears placed third-round OT Kiran Amegadjie on the active/non-football injury list to start camp, per the NFL transaction wire.

Chicago also placed UDFA DE Jamree Kromah on the active/PUP list.

Both will still count against the 90-man roster and can be activated at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Amegadjie, 22, was a three-year starter at Yale and earned third-team All-American honors in 2023 and first-team All-Ivy the last two years. The Bears selected him with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

He signed a four-year, $5.914 million rookie deal, including a $1.121 million signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Amegadjie appeared in 24 games and started 14 times at left tackle and 10 games at right guard.