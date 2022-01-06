Bears Place WR Jakeem Grant On IR, Sign LB John Daka To PS

The Chicago Bears announced that they have placed WR Jakeem Grant on the injured reserve and have signed LB John Daka to the practice squad.

#Bears Thursday injury report/roster moves:

We have placed WR Jakeem Grant Sr. on IR and have signed LB John Daka to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/XicT37TM1g — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) January 6, 2022

Grant, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million in 2019.

Miami restructured that contract entering the 2021 season before he was acquired by the BEars in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

In 2021, Grant appeared in four games for the Dolphins and 11 games for the Bears, recording 11 receptions for 132 yards (12.0 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with five rushing attempts for 33 yards. He also recorded 539 kickoff return yards and 309 put return yards and a touchdown.