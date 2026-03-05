Bears Releasing LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Chicago Bears are releasing former Pro Bowl LB Tremaine Edmunds, according to Adam Schefter.

Edmunds was granted permission to seek a trade last week and was shopped by Chicago but nothing ever came to fruition.

Chicago will create $15 million in cap space by releasing Edmunds, according to Courtney Cronin.

He should have a lucrative free-agent market this off-season with multiple teams interested.

Edmunds, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds, which paid him $12.726 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears that includes $50 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2026.

In 2025, Edmunds appeared in 13 games and recorded 112 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, four interceptions and nine pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Edmunds as the news is available.