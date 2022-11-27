Bears Rule Out S Eddie Jackson With Foot Injury

The Bears quickly ruled out S Eddie Jackson on Sunday after he was taken off the field on a cart.

#Bears Injury Update:

DB Eddie Jackson (foot) has been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/6302gA6BRH — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 27, 2022

Jackson, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 77 tackles and four interceptions.

